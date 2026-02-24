Hot times! Lemon Grove Lions & Lemon Grove Forward Club host Chili Cookoff fundraiser March 28 for service projects

Source: Lemon Grove Lions

February 24, 2026 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove Lions Club and Lemon Grove Forward Club, organizations devoted to volunteering and supporting the local community, will be hosting a Chili Cookoff on March 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at VFW Post 2082, 2885 Lemon Grove Ave, Lemon Grove, 91945. Admission to the event is $30 and proceeds will go toward the Lions Club’s local service projects.

The event will feature a chili tasting contest, where you get to help pick the best chili in Lemon Grove, music, cash bar, a raffle and silent auction.

For tickets, more information or to become a chili contestant, call JoAnne Burke at 619-469-7350.