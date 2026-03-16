'I’m Adopted' by Cynthia R. Gould is the cat’s meow

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

March 16, 2026 (San Diego County) -- San Diego author Cynthia R. Gould has released her second chidren’s book, and second illustrated by Lana Lee

The picture book "I'm Adopted!" provides a charming and hopeful story.

A cat struggles to live on the street. She is picked up and put in a shelter. The orange haired cat yearns to be adopted.

Coincidentally, I happen to be looking for a cat from rescue agencies. Gould has given me information, hope and determination to adopt my own homeless animal.

I recommend this book for children of all ages, including parents.

Gould grew up in New Mexico. At the age of four she learned how to read Little Golden Books. She now collects them.

After earning a B.A. in English at Grand Canyon College (now Grand Canyon University), Gould relocated to San Diego where she worked for and retired from work within the San Diego County government.

She’s been married for 42 years, and has a 37-year-old daughter.

Gould's time is occupied, of course, by writing. Her goal is to have parents and children bond through reading.