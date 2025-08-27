International postal services suspect deliveries to U.S. after Trump ends tariffs exemption

Suspensions are temporary and in some cases, indefinite





By G. A. McNeeley





August 29, 2025 (Washington D.C.) -- Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan have joined a growing list ofcountries that are suspending certain parcel shipments to the United States, following the implementation of new rules under President Donald Trump’s Administration that will end tariff exemptions, according to CNN. Dozens of countries suspended postal services to the United States, to take time to adjust to the new rules and account for increased expenses.

The “de minimis” exemption, that previously allowed shipments of goods worth $800 or less to enter the U.S. duty free, was eliminated on Friday, August 29.

Starting today, packages will be subject to fees relating to the tariff rates applying to their country of origin, making postage more expensive. Postal services will either have to cover the increased cost or pass it on to customers, according to The Guardian.

How Are International Postal Services Reacting To This Change?





Mexico said it would temporarily suspend shipments to the U.S. according to a statement released on Wednesday, August 27, and Taiwan’s Postal Service suspended deliveries of small parcels bound for the United States, according to a statement released on Monday, August 25.





Services in 22 European countries -- including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy -- have suspended some deliveries, while New Zealand’s postal service said it would hold receivers responsible for all duties and taxes, according to The Guardian.

India, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand already announced service suspensions until further notice, citing logistical challenges and uncertainty over the U.S. tariff policies, according to CNN.

Other postal providers across the Asia-Pacific region are also temporarily halting services to the U.S. impacting low-value parcels sent by both individuals and small businesses.

Australia Post said they have “temporarily suspended some postal services to the United States and Puerto Rico,” according to a statement released on Tuesday, August 26.

“This response is in line with actions taken by numerous international postal operators.

Japan Post said it “will temporarily suspend the acceptance of postal items,” including small packages with values “exceeding 100 U.S. dollars,” according to a statement released on Monday, August 25.

Various postal services have told customers that U.S. deliveries will be suspended indefinitely until they have developed alternative systems.

Belgium’s postal service said the interruption would last until the United States government provided complete detail on the new import rules, so they could adapt its systems to match, according to The Guardian.

The tariff exemption deadline also prompted DHL, the international postal service, to stop accepting shipments to the United States on August 25, joining European peers in halting shipments, according to CNN.

How Are These Changes Affecting The United States and major companies?

Service suspensions differ by country. Many postal services will continue to mail letters to the U.S. while other postal services have suspended the postage of any package of goods worth under $800, according to The Guardian.

Letters and personal gifts under $100 will still technically be exempt from tariffs after August 29, but some services suspended all United States postage of goods, and others have suspended postage to the United States entirely, according to The Guardian.

The “de minimis” change is expected to also affect discount sellers (such as Amazon Haul and TikTok Shop), as well as online marketplaces (such as Etsy and Shopify). All of these have connected United States consumers to businesses worldwide, according to CNN.

Etsy also suspended U.S. shipping label services for Australia Post, Canada Post and the United Kingdom’s Royal Mail and Evri, encouraging users to find alternative carriers that will let them pre-pay tariff fees, according to The Guardian.

According to the latest executive order, businesses may face an $80 per item charge for a country with a tariff rate that’s less than 16%, or costs as high as $160 per item for a country with a tariff rate that’s between 16% and 25%, and $200 per item for a country with a tariff rate above 25%, according to CNN.

What Has The Universal Postal Union Said About These Changes?

The United Nations agency that coordinates international mail deliveries says they’re working to get small parcels dispatched to the U.S. again by resolving confusion over the pending elimination of a U.S. tariff exemption for low-cost imports, according to ABC News.

The Universal Postal Union sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, August 26, expressing concerns the agency's member countries have about the end of the “de minimis exemption,” including requirements for collecting and transmitting new customs duties.

The Universal Postal Union said its 192 members haven't been given enough time or guidance to comply with the procedures outlined in the executive order Trump signed on July 30 to eliminate duty-free eligibility of low-value goods, according to ABC News.

“Recognizing that the short implementation timeline poses a significant challenge for the international postal network, particularly for the delivery of e-commerce items, the UPU is working with the relevant US authorities to ensure that information on the operational requirements of the measures is communicated effectively to other member countries,” the UPU said in a statement, released on Tuesday, August 26.

