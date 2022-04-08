JACOBS ANNOUNCES $161 MILLION IN TRANSIT

East County News Service

April 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) released fiscal year 2022 funding levels for states and urban areas following the passage of the 2022 appropriations bill last month. The San Diego area will receive $161,565,697 in federal transit funding this year, part of $1.9 billion being sent to California overall for transit.

The new amounts released reflect funding increases authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing thousands of transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Biden late last year.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for San Diego and for communities across the country. Investing in transit helps San Diegans get where they need to go, creates jobs, and makes our communities more sustainable and resilient. As we work to build a fairer economy and reduce emissions, building our transit infrastructure is essential. I look forward to continuing to work with state and local officials to implement this funding and to bring more home to San Diego,” said Congresswoman Jacobs.

Formula grant programs allocate funding to states, urban areas, and transit agencies based on formulas set by Congress, and state governments and urbanized areas decide how much to provide to specific transit agencies and other providers. (Funding by urban area listed here.)

The FTA FY 2022 funding for San Diego includes: