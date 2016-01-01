Jamul Casino continues to support Black-led organizations

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 4, 2026 (Jamul) — Jamul Casino Resort announced this week that its total contributions to organizations supporting the Black community exceeded $100,000 over the past year.

The announcement coincides with the start of Black History Month, even as Jamul officials emphasized that the funding is part of a year-round partnership strategy rather than a month-specific initiative.

Under the direction of President and General Manager Mary Cheeks, the resort has established a recurring system of support for several San Diego-based nonprofits. These contributions are facilitated through direct sponsorships and the resort’s "Quarterly Charity Barrel" program.

“This Black History Month, we celebrate the rich contributions of the Black community and the organizations throughout San Diego that are driving change,” Cheeks saidd. “Our partnerships are rooted in shared values and a belief that when we support one another, our entire community thrives.”

The $100,000 in funding has been distributed among a group of local entities:

Women of Color Unite

IWC Community Care

PHAT Camp

The NAACP San Diego Branch

Jackie Robinson YMCA

The Cooper Family Foundation

The Harvey Family Foundation

The resort also maintains partnerships with the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint newspaper and the youth-focused organization Detour Fancy.

“We are honored to stand alongside these organizations,” Cheeks said. “Their impact reaches far beyond their programs, strengthening our community today and for generations to come.”

The philanthropic report comes during a period of significant infrastructure growth for the Jamul Indian Village Tribe, which owns and operates the property.