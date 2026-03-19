Julian Junior Theater makes debut with ‘Annie Jr.'

East County News Service

March 19, 2026 (Julian) -- In another month, the sun will be coming out for youths in the San Diego County's backcountry mountains.

In April, the newly formed Julian Junior Theater will take to the stage for its inaugural production, bringing the beloved classic Annie (but in the Annie Jr. version) to the local community. Tickets are $10, and there will only be four performances.

As a California nonprofit, Julian Junior Theater was established with a clear mission: to foster self-confidence, self-expression and a lifelong love for the performing arts.

By providing enriching education and dynamic performance opportunities, JJT is a vital creative hub for young residents in the rural Julian region.

The creative force behind the debut is the team of Cara Marino and Vanessa Contopulos. Their combined vision will bring the "Hard Knock Life" of Annie and her fellow orphans to vibrant life.

The group's goal is to build more than just a show -- its aim is to build a community where every child feels empowered to find their voice, according to the JJT website.

All performances will be held at The Little Theater at Julian High School. Times and dates are 7 p.m., Friday, April 24; 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 25; and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 26.

Don’t wait until "Tomorrow" to secure your seat! Tickets are available online at julianjuniortheater.ludus.com

For more information, write to julianjuniortheater@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook and Instagram pages.