KAISER PERMANENTE PHARMACY AND LAB WORKER AUTHORIZATION STRIKE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Hospital staffers and union organizers waved signs and banners in protest over staffing shortages at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

October 21, 2021 (San Diego) - The union representing pharmacy and laboratory workers at Kaiser Permanente locations throughout Southern California said Wednesday members voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s offer and authorize a strike if a new deal can’t be reached.

Strike votes were taken by members of six local United Food and Commercial Workers, including UFCW Local 135 in San Diego.

“Though a strike is a last resort, taking this vote gives us a powerful tool to wield at the bargaining table to help negotiate these frontline healthcare professionals the best contract possible,” said Grant Tom, secretary-treasurer of Local 135.

Union officials said members overwhelmingly rejected the company’s offer of a 1% raise annually for a total of 3% over three years.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hospitals across California have suffered from inadequate staffing , though pay also remains a key issue for union members.