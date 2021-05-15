By Kim Garmo By Kim Garmo

Image: Creative Commons via Bing

May 15, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- The insurance you carry in the 21st century is of utmost and critical importance in our world today--especially with the impact of the coronavirus which has hit the entire world. I found this out first-hand recently, and in honor of National Nurses’ Day May 6, I want to thank the angelic nurses and other medical professionals who deserve our thanks year-round!

Alcoholism, drug-abuse, suicide attempts, homelessness, depression, anxiety, and cyber-bullying have skyrocketed to an all-time high during the pandemic, yet these heroes on the front lines are there to help people in need in our own community and others, even at risk of their own health and safety at times.

My healthcare experiences haven’t always been positive. But on a recent visit to Kaiser in Los Angeles, the staff was amazing. Not only are the doctors remarkable, but the nurses are heavenly, kind and so caring. The Dodger stadium is right next door, high-rise buildings, the view of a white statue of an Indian horse from the window is peaceful and gives a sense of serenity to patients who are conflicted and in distress.

The entire Unit three shines with their miraculous healing powers on their patients as if they were their own family members. The names to me hit close to home and straight to my heart: Sara in the police ride along, Marco in ER, the superstar nurse, Mark; Michael, Annie, Enrique, Laura, Agnes, Herman and Gean; the recreational therapists Nicholas, Pete, Kevin; the jack of all trades, Savannah, Nicole, Pearl, Monica, Michelle, Liz, Williminia, the specialist's pharmaceutical education -- Sondra, Eleanor, Janet, Jonathan, Augustine, Anthony, Roger, Raymond, Rolando, Allie, Ryan, Rayleen, Canshia, Sontasha, Jasmine, Gwen, and Esmond, who discharges patients on exit.

Thank you for your humble and kind caring acts of loving compassion that you give to your patients and the entire staff on a 21-star rating.