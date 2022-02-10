LA MESA ANNOUNCES MORTAGE AND RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Source: City of La Mesa

February 10, 2022 (La Mesa) -- To help struggling La Mesa families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City announced today the expansion of the current Mortgage Assistance Program to also include rent payment relief for residents. Beginning Monday, February 14, applications will be accepted for rental assistance.

“We are committed to getting this assistance into the hands of our residents who have been hardest hit by COVID-19, and this relief is a way to help those who are still having trouble paying mortgage or rent,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “We urge our residents who need help with mortgage or rent payments to apply, and help us get the word out about this vitally important program.”

Last year, the City received federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding with the goal of helping families recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. To help administer the program, the City contracted with Home Start Inc., a non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened families and communities since 1972.

The maximum award amount is $5,000 per household to help with past due balances or future mortgage or rent payments. Applications will be accepted until program funds are exhausted.

“We are honored to partner with the City of La Mesa to provide financial assistance to residents helping them to achieve housing stability and preventing potential homelessness,” said Andrea Castellanos, Homeless Prevention Team Lead at Home Start.

To learn more about eligibility requirements, please visit the program’s website.

For questions about the program, please email lamesa.assistance@home-start.org or call 619-643-6202.