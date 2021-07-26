LA MESA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO SEXUALLY ABUSING UNCONSCIOUS WOMEN AT U.S. EMBASSY IN MEXICO

By Miriam Raftery

July 26, 2021 (La Mesa) – Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, of La Mesa has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing, photographing and recording numerous unconscious women while working at the U.S. embassy in Mexico between 2006 and May 2020. Women have accused Raymond of drugging them and videos on his electronic devices reveal that he raped at least two women and fondled other victims.

He will be sentenced at a later date by a federal judge in Washington D.C. and could face life in prison, a quarter of a million dollar fine, and be ordered to pay restitution.

Officials are seeking any additional victims. If you believe you may have been victimized, or have information about Raymond or know someone who does, you are urged to fill out this secure online form, email ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

His crimes came to light on May 31, 2020 when a woman was seen nude and screaming for help on his balcony in Mexico City. She later reported having no memory of the events, after she consumed drinks and food provided by Raymond, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Investigators found hundreds of photos and videos revealing over 20 unconscious nude or partially nude women on Raymond’s cell phones, iCloud account, and other electronic devices. Internet history recovered on his devices also found he had searched for side effects of prescription drugs and alcohol that could cause a victim to pass out. He also transported obscene materials across the international border, tried to delete evidence and made materially false statements to law enforcement, a press release from the Justice Dept. states.

‘The FBI is grateful to the brave women who came forward to provide information to further this investigation and put a stop to Raymond’s actions,” says Assistant Director in Charge Steve M. D’Antuono with the FBI’s Washington field office.

Julia Sweeney, Acting Assistant Director for Domestic Operations with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, says the guilty plea sends a strong message. “The Diplomatic Security Service is committed to making sure U.S. government employees who engage in predatory behavior for which they can be charged with a criminal offense face serious consequences.”