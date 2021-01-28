LA MESA RECEIVES $30,000 GRANT FOR COMMUNITY GARDEN

By Alexa Oslowski

Photo: raised bed garden, Creative Commons by SRL

January 28, 2021 (La Mesa) -- The City of La Mesa announced last Friday that The San Diego Foundation granted $30,000 to build the City’s first community garden, according to a news release. The garden is planned to be included in MacArthur Park near downtown La Mesa.

La Mesa Community Garden Chair, Michelle Langdon, said the garden is scheduled to be completed by March of this year.

“People will be required to follow City guidelines for Covid-19,” Langdon told East County Magazine. “The garden beds are six feet apart from each other to keep social distancing. We will also put sanitation in place for tools and anything that is shared.”

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines, in-person educational workshops and events will not be made available, but the City is considering creating some online alternatives. The public will be offered year-long leases.

Additionally, Langdon said they will be implementing a lottery system to lease the beds. There will also be guidelines about what community members are allowed to plant in the garden.

The garden project received an additional $10,000 in grants and sponsorships from the San Diego Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, Laurie MacDonald of Coldwell Banker West, EDCO, La Mesa Sunrise Rotary and The Cushman Foundation.

The garden is continuing to fundraise and has currently reached about 40% of its goal amount. For more information about the community garden or to donate to the fundraiser, visit https://lamesaparks.org/community-garden/.

View the garden bed layout here