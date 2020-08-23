LE BON BO-BEAU REOPENS IN LA MESA

By Henri Migala

August 23, 2020 (La Mesa) - After being closed for several months, BO-beau in La Mesa has re-opened with reconfigured sitting areas that not only conform to mandated social distancing guidelines, but in an elegant way actually enhances the sense of intimacy for diners and patrons.

A member of the Cohen restaurant group, BO-beau is located in the historic downtown village in La Mesa. The website describes the restaurant as where “Bohemian-chic meets industrial elegance.” That is probably an accurate description when all sections of the restaurant are open, but with only the outdoor seating areas being available, the full experience of ‘Bohemian-chic and industrial elegance’ is replaced more by a comfortable, delightful and stylish experience of open-air garden dining.

To comply with the mandates to ensure the safety of patrons, BO-beau has two sections currently open. The smaller section is in the bar area and covered with an innovated roof made of slats that can be opened and closed, depending on the weather and temperature. With many large windows, a ceiling/roof that opens to allow a free-flow of air and breeze, and many fans, it was delightfully cool and airy, even at 4:30 in the afternoon.

The larger sitting/dinner area is the main garden that BO-beau has always had. But they have creatively added stylish dividers between the tables. These dividers not only comply with safety mandates and protect the patrons, but they also add to the ambiance of their theme and provide added intimacy to diners. I suspect they will keep these dividers even when not required, simply because I think people will appreciate the added privacy.

BO-beau also has another delightful brick-paved area on the sidewalk, along La Mesa Blvd, where they will add five additional seating areas for dinners.

We had two in our party and ordered two appetizers that could have easily fed another. We ordered the Alsatian Bratwurst with sauerkraut and the Crispy Brussel Sprouts and had to take leftovers home with us.

The staff members were all exceedingly polite, friendly and engaging. As with many restaurants, they were al l sincerely grateful for our visit.

BO-beau has Happy Hour every Monday-Friday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Draft beers are $4, House wines and Sangria (red or white) are $5, and a daily “Bartender Choice Cocktail”, which we enjoyed (a refreshing lemon and champagne drink on this particular summer’s afternoon).

We were not there in the evening, but the lighting, coupled with rock fire pits, surrounded by their open garden, promises to create a most enchanting experience.

Next up, since BO-Beau is doing a brisk business, the restaurant is planning to add additional tables on a brick walkway out front.

View the menu or make reservations:

https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/bobeaukitchengarden