LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB HOSTS 5TH ANNUAL SALSA Y SALSA FUNDRAISER MAY 11 FOR SERVICE PROJECTS AND LITTLE LEAGUE

East County News Service East County News Service

March 8, 2020 (Lemon Grove) – Arriba! Lemon Grove Lions Club, the nonprofit organization devoted to service and volunteering, is hosting its Salsa y Salsa Fundraiser on May 11 from 6-9 p.m. The event will feature a salsa tasting and salsa contest, salsa dancing, plus delicious Mexican food, music, silent auction & raffle.

Salsa & Sala will be held at Monte Vista Village auditorium, 2211 Massachusetts Ave, Lemon Grove, 91945

The cost of admission is $20 in advance/$25 at the door. All proceeds will go toward Lions Club Service Projects and support our Lemon Grove Little League.

Tickets go on sale on March 5, 2020 and can be reserved by calling or emailing Tobi Gary, Toby.Gary@gmail.com or 619-248 1387; Liana LeBaron, TipToeLili@yahoo.com or 408-343-1750

To enter the contest, contact Tobi Gary at Toby.Gary@gmail.com or Liana LeBaron at TipToeLili@yahoo.com