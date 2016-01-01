LMPD searching for missing woman last seen leaving a La Mesa motel: CHP activates statewide Ebony Alert

East County News Service

January 30,2026 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police seek public help to find Tiffanie Russ, 24, who was last seen leaving her room at the Heritage Inn, 7851 Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa shortly after midnight on January 29.She was reportedly headed to a nearby taco shop, but she never arrived. An acquaintance at the hotel reported her missing to the La Mesa Police Department shortly thereafter.

The California Highway Patrol has activated a San Diego County-wide Ebony Alert at the Police Department’s request to help publicize the search for her.

La Mesa Police Investigators have been in contact with Russ’s family throughout the day and have been searching for her, so far without success.

“There is no apparent reason for Ms. Russ to have voluntarily gone missing, nor does she have a history of doing so,” an LMPD post on social media states.

She is described as a Black woman, 24 years old, 5’4” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair that was last seen styled into a bun. She was last seen wearing a blue head scarf, a black “Puma” sweater, black pants, and red sandals.

She Russ does not use a car and primarily travels on foot. She has prior connections to the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego.

The La Mesa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in reuniting Ms. Russ with her family. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 immediately.





