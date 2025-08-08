MEASLES EXPOSURE AT RADY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AND SCRIPPS CLINIC

East County News Service

August 8, 2025 (San Diego) -- County public health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in the region this year in a teenage resident who had recently traveled overseas. Anyone who visited Rady Children’s Hospital’s emergency room or the Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines Urgent Care on August 6 or 7,

County epidemiologists are working with the hospital and clinic to identify potentially exposed patients and staff and follow up on their vaccination status and potential to contract measles.

Dr. Ankita Kadakia, County deputy public health officer, says, “Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing or being in the same room with an infected person.”

If you were exposed, watch for symptoms and call your health provider if you show any signs of the disease, she advises. Be sure to call first, instead of visiting in person, to avoid spreading measles to others.

Last year, just four cases of measles were confirmed in San Diego County and all were associated with international travel.

But measles cases are on the rise this year, with 1,359 confirmed cases nationwide and 19 confirmed measles cases in California.

The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine, Dr. Kadakia says, adding, “With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart.”

Measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms start.

A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears. The rash typically begins on the face and head, then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to feet.

Complications from measles are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults age 20 and up. Complications can include diarrhea, ear infections and pneumonia.

Death can occur from severe complications, and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids and fever control are recommended. However, people with complications may need treatment for complications such as pneumonia.