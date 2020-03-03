MEASURE B FAILING, MEASURE A TOO CLOSE TO CALL

By Miriam Raftery

March 3, 2020 (San Diego) -- Two land use intiiatives on the countywide ballot could influence the future of major housing developments in our region. Measure B, a developer-backed proposal to affirm a 3-2 vote by Supervisors to build the controversial Newland Sierra housing project at  far higher density than the county general plan allows, is going down in a resounding defeat, with 58.34% voting no and 41.66% voting yes.

Measure A, which would give voters countywide the right to vote on any major housing project that would require a waiver of the general plan, is losing by a narrow 50.97% to 49.03% with 82% of precincts counted by mail-in ballots still to be tallied.  

 

 
 
  Candidate Name   Total Votes Percentage  
 
 NO   240,686 50.97%
 
 YES   231,525 49.03%

 

