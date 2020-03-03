MEASURE B FAILING, MEASURE A TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
March 3, 2020 (San Diego) -- Two land use intiiatives on the countywide ballot could influence the future of major housing developments in our region. Measure B, a developer-backed proposal to affirm a 3-2 vote by Supervisors to build the controversial Newland Sierra housing project at far higher density than the county general plan allows, is going down in a resounding defeat, with 58.34% voting no and 41.66% voting yes.
Measure A, which would give voters countywide the right to vote on any major housing project that would require a waiver of the general plan, is losing by a narrow 50.97% to 49.03% with 82% of precincts counted by mail-in ballots still to be tallied.
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|
|NO
|240,686
|50.97%
|
|YES
|231,525
|49.03%
Contest: SD County - MEASURE B - NEWLAND SIERRA AMD. TO SD COUNTY GENERAL PLAN, VOTE FOR 1, Precincts Reported: 1525 of 1862 (82%)
|Candidate Name
|Total Votes
|Percentage
|
|NO
|276,788
|58.34%
|
|YES
|197,637
|41.66%
Recent comments