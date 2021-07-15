MISSING WOMAN, 67, LAST SEEN DRIVING WHITE TOYOTA

East County News Service

July 15, 2021 (Palm Desert) -- The family of Deborah Jean Suer, 67, is asking for help to find the missing Indio resident last seen in Palm Desert in Imperial County. According to Indio Police, she was last seen Monday, July 12 driving a white 2020 Toyota C-HR with a disabled plate and license BN378DP.

Suer is 4 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has green eyes and short reddish-brown hair. She normally wears glasses.

Suer has sleep apnea, Indio Police told Channel 3 news.

If you have any information on Suer's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057 or family at 760-296-9580.