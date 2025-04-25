MISSING WOMAN AT RISK: LAST SEEN APRIL 20 IN DEHESA AREA

East County News Service

April 25, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – The Alpine Sheriff’s station seeks public help to find Michelle E. Moden, 53. She was last seen on Sunday, April 20 leaving her home in the 6100 block of Dehesa Rd. in unincorporated El Cajon near Alpine. She has a medical condition that requires medication and does not have her cell phone with her.

She was in a blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Calif. license HVMETAL, silver wheels and a San Francisco Giants tow hitch cover.

Her family reported her missing when she did not return home.

If you have seen her ,please call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200. You can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.