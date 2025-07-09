MOST EVACUATIONS LIFTED IN STEELE FIRE; DRONE HAMPERED FIREFIGHTERS

Story, videos and photos by Josh Stotler

View videos: https://youtu.be/usGRn-FQPg0 and https://youtu.be/2vITCTQMPl4

July 9, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Firefighters have held the #SteeleFire to 28 acres. As of this evening, the fire is 25% contained, with no structures lost, according to Cal Fire, despite interference by a drone temporarily pausing aerial firefighting.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted along with most evacuation orders, though an evacuation order remains for zone SDC-2098-B. For the latest evacuation updates, visit Genasys Protect Evacuation Map.

The fire started late this afternoon around Steele Canyon Road and Jamul Heights Drive, forcing evacuations in Rancho San Diego just south of State Route 94.

Crews were originally dispatched to a small 1 acre vegetation fire in medium fuels with a medium rate of spread. In a few minutes, the fire had jumped to 10 acres and air support and more ground crews were ordered.

Structures were immediately threatened but quick work by multiple agencies air support kept the flames from structures. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in portions of Rancho San Diego and Jamul.

Sheriffs hi-lo sirens could be heard throughout the neighborhoods, alerting residence of immediate evacuation.

As air support continued to surround the fire with retardant and water drops, hand crews worked the steep terrain to successfully keep the fire from spreading down a gully to nearby houses.

A near-strike by a drone forced air operations to be put on hold temporarily.

As helicopters were making the final water drops, a drone nearly struck one of the aircraft, causing an immediate halt of aerial firefighting operations and an investigation by San Diego sheriffs department to locate the drone operator.

Flying of a drone near any emergency, especially a fire with active aircraft is against the law and could put lives and property in jeopardy.

So me residents of Rancho San Diego and Jamul attending a county planning commission meeting on the Cottonwood Sand Mind project left to rush home as fire alerts warned of evacuations, only to find State Route 94 blocked, leaving them unable to reach their residences.

As of this evening, all aircraft have been released. Hand crews continue to mop up the scene and roadblocks remain in place on Steele Canyon Road, Highway 94 and Millar Ranch Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.