New blockbuster already a big hit in San Diego County

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: Zach Pope, Youtube screenshot

September 24, 2025 (San Diego) - It doesn’t arrive in theaters until Friday, but a new blockbuster movie generating Oscar buzz has already been a big financial hit for San Diego County.

“One Battle After Another,” a new Warner Bros. movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and others, spent about six weeks filming on location in San Diego County in 2024. And it pumped nearly $7 million into the local economy, according to Warner Bros. accounting.

The movie was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, best known for his 2007 film, “There Will Be Blood,” 2012’s “The Master,” and 2014’s “Inherent Vice.” His new movie stars DiCaprio as an aging, in-hiding, former revolutionary who is pushed into trying to save his teenage daughter by the return of an old enemy, Sean Penn’s “Col. Lockjaw.”

It premiered in Los Angeles on Sept. 8 and is scheduled for mass release Friday. It has already received rave reviews and generated Oscar buzz. And Warner Bros. hopes it will thrill audiences.

But it’s already brought a thrill to County of San Diego officials. That’s because parts of the movie were filmed on location in 2024 in County parks and communities and injected an estimated $6.8 million into the local economy. That ranged from lodging, to food, paying movie extras and technicians, and the cost of the goods used in filming. Warner Bros. also filmed in the City of San Diego and other locations.

County officials said Warner Bros. officials reached out to the County in early 2024 and worked over a series of months with its Office of Economic Development and Government Affairs, Parks and Recreation Department, and Planning and Development Services to scout locations and get permits to film. Warner Bros. also worked with the County Sheriff’s and San Diego County Fire because of the guns, explosions and ammunitions used during filming.

Steve Lockett, deputy director of the County’s Office of Economic Development and Government Affairs (EDGA), said moviemakers ended up extending their stay and filming for several weeks longer than they planned. They incorporated more county locations, particularly around the border and Otay Mesa, because they liked the locations and working with the County.

Giang Meyers, who was EDGA’s creative economy manager when the film was shot, said, “they spent at least two weeks filming in Borrego Springs in early 2024, including a few car scenes and maybe one with an explosion.

“Then in July was when they spent about a month filming by the border,” Meyers said. “That was a multi-jurisdictional effort there. Us, the City of San Diego and federal Border Patrol. The trailer has iconic shots of Borrego Springs, and some around the border that I hope made it into the movie.”

Of course, San Diego County is not a complete stranger to Hollywood. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun movies were filmed in San Diego. And some scenes from Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous,” Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman” and even “Citizen Kane” were filmed here.

But County officials hope “One Battle After Another” can spur even more Hollywood interest, particularly from television producers, to bring more dollars to the local economy.

“EDGA is working to … attract more films, TV shows, print ads and commercials,” Lockett said. “We are looking at ways to better market the County as a destination for film makers.