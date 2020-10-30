NEW POLL SHOW ISSA PICKS UP 9-POINT LEAD IN 50TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: Darrell Issa, left, and Ammar Campa-Najjar, right

October 30, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- A new San Diego Union-Tribune/10 News poll conducted by Survey USA shows Republican Congressman Darrell Issa with a double-digit lead over Democratic opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar in the 50th Congressional District race to fill the seat left vacant by Duncan D. Hunter’s resignation. The poll has Issa leading with 51% to Campa-Najjar’s 40%, with 9% undecided.

That’s a significant shift from three other recent polls which showed the candidates far closer, some within the margin of error and one with Campa-Najjar in the lead.

In a statement, Issa attributed the poll results to his “busy schedule campaigning across the district over the past year, the fact that [he’s] winning the independent vote by a massive 14 point margin, and that the Republican base stuck with [him] through a long, difficult, and expensive primary campaign.”

Issa’s campaign also attributed the shift in part to a negative story on the conservative website Breitbart, which claimed leaked text messages revealed anti-Israeli views voiced by Campa-Najjar.

In an interview with San Diego Jewish World, Campa-Najjar was asked about the Breitbart piece. He reiterated his support for a peaceful two-state solution for the Israelis and Palestinians, and his opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Issa has an advantage in the heavily Republican district. However, the outcome may come down to turnout, with the winner benefitting from a coattail effect in the presidential election which is drawing record early voting and mail-in ballot turnout.

Campa-Najjar posted on Facebook, “The only poll that matters is on Election Day! Let’s make everyday count and win this race for all of us.”

Still undecided? NBC 7 recently hosted a candidate debate with Issa and Campa-Najjar. View the NBC 7 debate.