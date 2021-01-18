OVER 100 ARRESTED AFTER CAPTIOL INSURRECTION; HUNDREDS MORE UNDER INVESTIGATION

By Miriam Raftery

January 18, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – According to the U.S. Justice Dept., more than 100 people have been arrested for federal crimes related to the Capitol insurrection on charges ranging from possession of numerous bombs and other weapons to violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The arrests include a heavily armed man who threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another who left a note threatening Vice President Mike Pence, and others engaged in acts of violence Another 275 people are reportedly under investigation related to the capitol insurrection.

The U.S. Justice Dept.has set up a website listing those charged to date. According to the federal site and media reports on CNN, The Hill and other major news outlets, the arrests include these suspects:

Lonnie Leroy Coffman of Alabama was found with 11 bombs, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow, machetes, and a handgun in his truck parked two blocks from the capitol, according to the indictment. He was indicted by a grand jury on 11 criminal counts including possession of an unlawful destructive device. His truck also had a note referencing a need to “overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution” and names of two Democratic Congressional members who are Muslims. His notes tied him to right-wing conspiracy notes, federal records indicate. He remains in jail pending trial.

Briant Bentacur told law enforcement officers he has belonged to several white supremacist groups and voiced a desire in the past to “run people over with a vehicle and kill people in church,” according to court documents. He was wearing a GPS monitor for a probation violation when he allegedly entered the Capitol illegally.

Cleveland Meredith from Colorado had reportedly sent text messages indicating he was thinking of “putting a bullet” in Speaker Pelosi’s head on live TV, but he arrived in Washington D.C. too late to join in the capitol invasion. An FBI search of his hotel room, truck and trailer found an assault-style rifle, other guns and hundreds of roudns of ammunition. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey at the DC District Court stated, “IF I had a more concerning threats case come before me, I don’t remember it.” He rejected arguments that Meredith was joking; the suspect remains behind bars.

Richard Barnett was photographed sitting at Speaker Pelosi’s desk during the insurrection, according to authorities. He was also videotaped removing mail, which he denies. He is charged with violent entry, theft of public property and entering restricted grounds.

Larry Rendell Brock of Texas, a retired Air Force Reserve office photographed carrying white flex cuffs similar to zip ties used to restrain people is charged with violent entry, knowingly entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct. He told the New Yorker he believed President Trump’s false assertion that the election was stolen. (All 50 states’ top election officials including Republicans and dozens of judges all found no evidence of any significant fraud.

Jacob Anthony Chansley aka Jake Angeli, shown inside the capitol shirtless and waring buffalo horns, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding (certification of the presidential election, violent entry, civil disorder, and other counts. The Arizona man known as the “Q-Anon Shaman” has said he believed he was “answering the call of his president,” his lawyer told CNN. He reportedly left a threatening note for Vice President Mike Pence. Chansley has reportedly asked the President for a pardon, reportedly. He remains in jail after a judge found him too dangerous to release.

Derrick Evans, a former legislator from West Virginia, is shown in a video with a crowd breaking into a large door in the Capitol, according to authorities. He’s charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct. He resigned his political position three days after the capitol insurrection and issued a statement saying he takes “full responsibility for my actions.”

Douglas Jensen of Iowa is reportedly shown on video chasing a Black police officer upstairs n the Capitol with a mob close behind him. He was wearing a Q-Anon shirt and was arrested onsuspicion of unlawful entry, disrupting government business, violent entry and blocking law enforcement.

Robert Keith Packer of Virginia, believed to be the man wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and slogan from the Nazi death camp, is charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct and more.

Nichols Ochs, founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, a racist hate group, is charged with unlawful entry into restricted grounds.

Couy Griffin, a county commissioner in New Mexico, discussed his role leading a prayer session inside the Capitol during the riot. In a public meeting of the commission in Otero County,he reportedly stated he planned to return to Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day with guns which are banned in the district, claiming the election was stolen.

Daniel Adams and Cody Connell, who are cousins, also vowed to return to DC. Adams reportedly led rioters to charge a line of Capitol Police officers. A witness told the FBI that Connell said he was buying body armor and guns, also stating he did not plan to return to Louisiana “unless he wa in a body bag.”

Jenny Cudd, a former mayoral candidate from Texas, livestreamed video of herself stating “We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door.” She has been released on bail and intends to plead not guilty, CNN reports.

Robert Giswein is charged with assaulting a police officer with a spray cannistser, baseball bat and barrier, according to court documents. He reportedly has been a member of right-wing militia groups and also encouraged others to break a window to gain entry. Other charges include aiding and abetting, violent entry, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding and more, the Colorado sun reports.

Adam Johnson, shown on camera carrying off the Speaker’s podium, is accused of theft, violent entry, disorderly conduct and more. He was released on bail but had to surrender his firearms and passport, and wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.

Klete Keller won five Olympic swimming medals. The Colorado man now faces charges of violent entry disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement and more.

Eric Munchel of Tennessee, seen in photos and videos wearing paramilitary gear and toting plastic restraints, is charged with violent entry, entering a restricting building and disorderly conduct. He was released on bail but ordered to surrender his passport and stay out of Washington D.C. except for court proceedings.

Lisa Eisenhart, Munchel’s mother, has ben arrested for also breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct; she was also shown on video reportedly holding flex cuffs, CNN reports.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, both Virginia police officers, are charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct and more after posing for a photo in the Capitol after it was put on lockdown, allegedly.

Brad Rukstales lost his job as CEO of Cogensia, a Chicago marketing company, and is charged with intent to impede government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct among other things. On Twitter he called his participation “the single worst personal decision of my life.”

John Earle Sullivan shot video when a San Diego woman was fatally shot by a police officer. On video, he reportedly can be heard telling rioters “That’s what I’m sayin, break that shit” and telling officers they were “in harm’s way.” His charges include interfering with law enforcement, violent entry and more. He reportedly entered the Capitol through a broken window.

Kevin Seefried, the man carrying a Confederate flag in the Captiol, has been arrested along with his son, Hunter Seefried.T hey are accused of entering the Senate building through a broken window, among other charges.

Andrew Williams, a Florida firefighter, was reportedly wearing a Trump 2020 hat and pointing at a sign with Pelosi’s name on it after entering the capitol illegally. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay in addition to facing various charges. He blamed President Trump and capitol police in an interview with WESH TV.

Christine Priola, a former school therapist in Ohio, was arrested after a viral photo showed her next to the Senate President’s chair during the insurrection.

Robert Sanford, a retired Pennsylvania firefighter, is charged with throwing a fire extinguisher at police outside the capitol.

At large:

Riley June Williams remains at large. Seen directing people to Pelosi’s office during the insurrection while wearing a white nationalist shirt, she is also reportedly under investigation for serious allegations after a former love interest notified the FBI offering evidence including a video of Williams reportedly stealing the Speaker’s laptop computer and allegedly planning to sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an Army reservist from New Jersey and reported Nazi sympathizer, in a phone call recorded by law enforcement, reportedly said he encouraged mob members to advance through the Capitol and gave voice and hand signals.

Chad Jones of Kentucky, allegedly seen on video using a flagpole with a Trump flag to bash in a door leading to the Speaker’s lobby outside the House chamber where lawmakers had been evacuated moments earlier.

An as yet unidentified suspect who murdered a Capitol Police officer by bashing his head with a fire extinguisher.