East County News Service

Oct. 26, 2025 (East County) -- Reports on social media have shared the news that Daniel "Danny" James Tucker, longtime leader and tribal member of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, has passed away.

A Facebook post from Oct. 25 written by Christy Bobof Carter said that she had known him for many years and was best friends with Tucker's sister, Georgia.

Photo of Danny Tucker, left, from Christy Bobof Carter Facebook page

The Miss. Kumeyaay Committee Facebook page on Oct. 26 shared a post from Jadalyn Pham that reads, "Out of Respect for one of our Elders Danny Tucker (Sycuan Rez/Kumeyaay Nation) our Miss K has postponed her introduction dinner (set for Sunday, Oct. 26) Thank you for understanding. Our thoughts, love & deepest condolences are with the Family/clan/Tribe/Village/Nation during this time.

"Thank you to Danny Tucker for all his support through out the years. He always encouraged us to be proud of who we are and Represent our People in a good way. He also donated and helped judge when ever we asked him."

Tucker, who was 73 when he passed away, was involved in Native American politics for most of his life.

A 1970 Santana High graduate, Tucker was 18 when he served as vice chair with Sycuan Chairwoman Anna Prieto Sandoval during the development of Class II high-stakes bingo on Sycuan. Tucker was tribal chair of Sycuan for most of the development of Class III Vegas-style gaming. He served as chair from 1993-96 and again from 2003-14).

Tucker was chairman of California Nations Indian Gaming Association during key Indian gaming propositions in California.

Tucker was once vice chairman of National Indian Gaming Association, and along with Chairman Rick Hill, the two traveled extensively doing radio and television interviews as well as lobbying Congress.

As chairman of Sycuan, chairman of CNIGA, and vice chairman of NIGA, Tucker was at the head of the bargaining table during the 1990s, which were known for gaming wars -- the legal and political battles fought by Native American tribes in the United States to establish and maintain casino gambling on their sovereign land.

In a 2010 interview with Global Gaming Business Magazine , Tucker said, "Being Native American in this country has come a long way. Being a Native leader has significant meaning to me. Now that we have gaming and we have a little income coming in, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re a government. That’s the most important thing people have to understand.