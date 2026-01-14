Passages: Suzanne Chambers, ex-Otay Water CFO, Dream Dinners franchisee, community volunteer

East County News Service. East County News Service.

Jan. 17, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Spring Valley resident Suzanne “Suzie” Chambers passed away surrounded by family members at her home on Jan. 2 at age 78, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 25, 1947 in Seattle, Wash., Chambers moved to San Diego in the 1970s with her first husband, Jim Garcia. She attended San Diego State University, then went on to build a life rooted in service, leadership and community.

She began her career with the Otay Water District in 1976 and later became the district’s first female executive and chief financial officer, retiring in 2000.

In 2013, Chambers and her daughters opened a Dream Dinners franchise in La Mesa, which they operated until 2025.

Her dedication to the community including volunteering at the Water Conservation Garden in Rancho San Diego, serving as a founding board member of the Rancho San Diego Friends of the Library and participating in the Over the Hill Gang Car Club. Her efforts helped build strong foundations for these organizations, enabling them to thrive.