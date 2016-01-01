Planned power outages in Borrego Springs March 18 and 24

Source: SDG&E

As part of SDG&E’s reliability initiatives in Borrego Springs, two planned outages have been planned. The first outage will occur Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, and the second outage will occur on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for infrastructure maintenance and to make improvements to our system.

“We understand these outages can be disruptive and appreciate your patience while we conduct this important work to build a more resilient electric system,” SDG&E states.

Spanish translation:

Como parte de las iniciativas de confiabilidad de SDG&E en Borrego Springs, se han programado dos interrupciones planificadas del servicio. La primera interrupción ocurrirá el miércoles 18 de marzo de 2026, de 7:30 p. m. a 6:00 a. m. del jueves, y la segunda interrupción ocurrirá el martes 24 de marzo de 2026, de 7:30 p. m. a 6:00 a. m. del miércoles, para realizar mantenimiento de infraestructura y mejoras en nuestro sistema.

Entendemos que estas interrupciones pueden ser molestas y agradecemos su paciencia mientras llevamos a cabo este importante trabajo para construir un sistema eléctrico más resiliente.