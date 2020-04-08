POSTAL WORKER DIES AFTER MEDICAL ISSUE, CRASH IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: Postal Truck in Motion CC via Bing

April 8, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A U.S. Postal Service driver suffered a medical issue while driving a mail van on Jamacha Blvd. west of La Presa Avenue yesterday at 11:10 a.m. The incapacitated driver, 50, veered off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle, then hit the front of a liquor store.

The postal worker was transported by ambulance to Grossmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Jeff Christy with the California Highway Patrol reports The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

A customer in the liquor store sustained a minor leg injury and was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The building sustained significant structural damage.