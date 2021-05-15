READER’S EDITORIAL: THE PEOPLE VS. SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATORS

By Kathleen Hedberg, PE, MPH By Kathleen Hedberg, PE, MPH

President, Grossmont-Mt. Helix Improvement Association

May 15, 2021 (Mt. Helix) -- Whenever there’s a news report that a sexually violent predator is proposed to be placed in a community, the neighbors are always outraged – even though a Superior Court judge has heard the evidence and determined the person is safe to be conditionally released. Then why are the neighbors so upset?

It’s because the placement of the sexually violent predator is not in accordance with state law.

The Department of State Hospitals is required by law to consult with the county when locating housing for a sexually violent predator who is to be released. The county where the placement is occurring is required to designate a county agency or program that aids with the placement.

The assistance of a county program would have prevented the situation now occurring in San Diego County with the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in a house in the Mt. Helix area. At a hearing before Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers to determine Badger’s placement, Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle said his office was opposing the placement of Badger that had been recommended by Liberty Healthcare, the company charged with finding a placement and supervising him.

“We do not feel this is a particularly good placement for Mr. Badger, either for his treatment, but more importantly, for community safety,” Doyle said. He said the placement is inappropriate because the house is too close to other nearby homes with families and children.

With 89 children near Badger’s proposed placement, the families living nearby are rightfully concerned about the safety of their children. If San Diego County been involved in the placement as required, a more appropriate location could have been found for Badger, perhaps a trailer on state property or a senior citizens complex. We need to protect our children. However, the County left the entire process to a private corporation, Liberty Healthcare, whose main goal is finding a quick fix and getting paid. The County should be required to do its job.

If the County did its job, it could have prevented the selection of locations that violate state law. The law states that in recommending placement, they must consider the “age and profile of the victim or victims in the sexually violent offenses committed by the persons subject to placement.” Sexually violent predator victims range from minor children to adults, with charges of rape and with violence. Therefore, a location in a family- friendly neighborhood would never be considered, or a house with poor visibility or building code violations.

On May 4, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to investigate the problems with notification and placement of sexually violent predators and determine the proper procedure needed by the County. It is time that the county does their job. In the meantime, the placements of any sexually violent predators should be delayed until the County of San Diego is ready to comply with state law.