RESIDENTS EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER MARIJUANA INDUSTRY EXPANDING IN LEMON GROVE

By Angela Kurysh

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

June 13, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – Lemon Grove is one of two cities in East County that allow marijuana dispensary businesses. The Lemon Grove City Council has been discussing the possibility of potentially adding more of these shops around the city. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, residents expressed their concerns on how these businesses will affect the future of their community.

During last week’s meeting, five public comments were submitted and read by the city clerk – all pertaining to the proposals for these dispensaries. Lemon Grove resident Barbara Gordon, who is an adult advisor for Hispanic youth voiced concerns. She said, “Our kids are always watching what we do, we cannot put more drugs into the community and then expect that no harm will occur.”

Resident Peggy Walker had similar feelings about this issue, alluding to how lawyer Robert Cory, who fathered the legalization of marijuana in Colorado, made a public statement regretting his efforts to legalize the drug. Walker shared this example to convince the Council that they should reconsider expanding this industry in Lemon Grove. Walker stated,“This industry is taking over other cities with promises of tax revenues that do not materialize and don't come close to addressing the high societal costs.

There has been a lot of discourse in the past months at City Council meetings addressing this issue; however, the Council members did not partake in this discussion at this meeting. Nothing has been approved yet, but expansion of this industry in Lemon Grove would bring more tax revenue into the city’s strained budget.

Lemon Grove voters legalized marijuana dispensaries with Proposition J, but decisions on where to place these facilities has generated controversy. With residents expressing concerns through public comments at almost every meeting, more needs to be discussed amongst the Council before any decisions will be finalized.

Administrative Services Director Molly Brennan presented the FY 2020-2021 General Fund Budget, which is the City’s primary day-to-day operating fund. After an estimated budget deficit of $50,000 in March 2021, its budget took a turn for the better, estimating over $267,000 in surplus revenue in June 2021. To this news, Mayor Vasquez said, “Underneath my mask, I smile because over the years, we have grappled with budgets that were challenging and to hear the word surplus is a rarity for the City of Lemon Grove.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Jones announced that many locals have been asking for an increase in street repair funding. While Vasquez and Council member Jennifer Mendoza agreed with Jones, Council member Councilman George Gastil was not in favor of this proposal, as he believes pension is more of a priority. More will be discussed on this matter before any final decisions will be made.