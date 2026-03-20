San Diego-based USS Boxer with Pendleton Marines deploys to Mideast

by Chris Jennewein • Times of San Diego , a member of the San Diego Online News Association

The USS Boxer underway in March 2024 prior to a deployment. (Photo courtesy of the Navy)

March 20, 2026 (San Diego) -- The USS Boxer amphibious ready group with 2,200 Marines from Camp Pendleton has deployed to the Mideast as the war with Iran continues.

According to multiple reports, the amphibious assault ship accompanied by the dock-landing ship USS Comstock and amphibious transport dock USS Portland left San Diego on Wednesday.

The departure was not announced in advance for security. The Associated Press said it received confirmation that ships are bound for the Middle East.

The Boxer is a small aircraft carrier with F-35B stealth jets, V-22 Osprey tiltrotors and helicopters, along with hovercraft in its well deck, that can support an amphibious landing by the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The deployment comes amid discussion about a possible U.S. takeover of Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf as a bargaining chip to end the war. Most of Iran’s oil is exported through facilities on the small island.