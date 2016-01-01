San Diego FC starts 2026 MLS season with 5-0 win

Photo courtesy San Diego FC Instagram Photo courtesy San Diego FC Instagram

East County News Service

Feb. 22, 2026 (San Diego) — If Saturday night’s match at Snapdragon Stadium was any indication of the 2026 season, San Diego FC has no intention of experiencing a sophomore slump.

Behind efficient play and tactical dominance, and five different players scoring, SDFC opened its second Major League Soccer campaign with a 5-0 victory over CF Montréal .

Before a boisterous crowd of 25,412, SDFC picked up exactly it they left off after its historic 2025 inaugural season.

Saturday's tilt was a showcase of SDFC’s depth and collective strength. The scoring began in the 14th minute when defender Christopher McVey connected with a corner kick from forward Anders Dreyer, burying a header.

SDFC doubled the lead in the 45+2 minute, behind a blistering counter-attack orchestrated by Dreyer with a finish from Amahl Pellegrino, sending the team into the locker room with a commanding 2-0 lead. (45+2 signifies that the first half has ended, but 2 minutes of stoppage time was played due to injuries/substitutions/delays.)

The match broke open for SDFC in the second half. Just five minutes in, Montréal defender Tomás Avilés was issued a red card following a Video Assistant Referee review for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Pellegrino.

With the man advantage, the floodgates opened.

In the 53rd minute, Onni Valakari slotted home a low-driven shot following a layoff from Marcus Ingvartsen. Ingvartsen scored in the 59th minute with a thunderous effort off the crossbar, set up by another pinpoint cross from Dreyer.

In a storybook moment in the 85th minue, 18-year-old " Right to Dream " graduate Bryan Zamblé found the net just four minutes after entering the match, capping the 5-0 win.

Some of the game's best storyline belonged to Duran Ferree. The 19-year-old San Diego native, stepping into the starting goalkeeper role, delivered a flawless performance. Ferree recorded two critical saves.

Ferree’s path to the starting lineup was cleared by a perfect storm of misfortune for San Diego FC’s veteran keepers.

The club’s primary starter, CJ dos Santos, was still sidelined while recovering from a fractured cheekbone and concussion sustained in a violent collision during the 2025 playoffs. Meanwhile, SDFC backup GK, Pablo Sisniega, was serving a one-match suspension triggered by a straight red card he received during the Western Conference Final.

Head coach Mikey Varas praised the team’s focus and the impact of the young players, noting the squad’s hunger to build upon last year’s Western Conference success.

SDFC will next host St. Louis CITY SC on San Diego Sports Night, presented by Dios Azul, at 6:15 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at Snapdragon Stadium.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive an SDFC football jersey, courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort.