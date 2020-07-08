SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS NEW, VIRTUAL ANIMAL ADVENTURE CAMP

East County News Service

July 8, 2020 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is offering virtual Animal Adventure Camp for the first time this summer to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all campers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids going into second through fifth grades can enjoy seven weekly virtual camps through Aug. 7 and experience the fun of Animal Adventure Camp from the comfort of their own homes.

Two curriculums (Animal Pals and Animal Helpers) are offered and include virtual animal meet-and-greets, animal welfare lessons, virtual tours of the shelter and specialty departments as well as games and crafts. Campers should pick up a supply box provided by SDHS a week prior to starting camp.

In addition to the virtual online camps, SDHS is also offering three on-site specialty camps:

Farm Camp

Escondido Campus: 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido — Aug. 12-1

Children going into 2nd-5th grades will meet farm animal friends and learn about their care.

Career Camp

San Diego Campus: 5500 Gaines St., San Diego — Aug. 4-6

Teens going into 10th-12th grades will get hands-on experience to dive into a career with animals.

Service Day Camp

San Diego Campus: 5500 Gaines St., San Diego — Aug. 14

Teens going into 9th-12th grades will participate in a variety of service projects to benefit SDHS.

Register for all camp progr.ams here.

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org.