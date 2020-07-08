SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OFFERS NEW, VIRTUAL ANIMAL ADVENTURE CAMP

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

July 8, 2020  (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is offering virtual Animal Adventure Camp for the first time this summer to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all campers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids going into second through fifth grades can enjoy seven weekly virtual camps through Aug. 7 and experience the fun of Animal Adventure Camp from the comfort of their own homes.

Two curriculums (Animal Pals and Animal Helpers) are offered and include virtual animal meet-and-greets, animal welfare lessons, virtual tours of the shelter and specialty departments as well as games and crafts. Campers should pick up a supply box provided by SDHS a week prior to starting camp.

 

In addition to the virtual online camps, SDHS is also offering three on-site specialty camps:

 

Farm Camp

  • Escondido Campus: 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido — Aug. 12-1
  • Children going into 2nd-5th grades will meet farm animal friends and learn about their care.

Career Camp

  • San Diego Campus: 5500 Gaines St., San Diego — Aug. 4-6
  • Teens going into 10th-12th grades will get hands-on experience to dive into a career with animals.

Service Day Camp

  • San Diego Campus: 5500 Gaines St., San Diego — Aug. 14
  • Teens going into 9th-12th grades will participate in a variety of service projects to benefit SDHS.

 

Register for all camp progr.ams here.

 

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org.

 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon