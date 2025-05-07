SAN DIEGO MAN DIES IN FIERY LAKESIDE ROLLOVE ACCIDENT

East County News Service

May 7, 2025 (Lakeside) – A 24-year-old man from San Diego died in a solo-vehicle crash around 1:22 this morning. He was driving west on I-8 near Old Highway 80 in Lakeside when for unknown reasons, he lost control and his vehicle plunged down an embankment.

“The BMW overturned down the embankment, crashed into a tree and came to rest on its roof, causing the driver to be trapped inside,” says Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol. “The BMW caught fire, became fully engulfed, and the driver was unable to exit the vehicle.”

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“I urge all drivers to follow speed limits, stay alert, and drive according to road conditions,” says CHP Captain M. Monteagudo. “Speed and loss of control are major causes of fatal crashes. A few extra minutes saved are not worth the risk to your life or others. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe.”