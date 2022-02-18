Reprinted with permission from J.W. August, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: former SDSU and NFL football star Neal Petties today.

February 18, 2022 (San Diego) - A potluck gathering Saturday afternoon at Mountain View Park will commemorate Black History Month, but it’s also a celebration of the 11-acre park’s historic importance to the Black community in San Diego.

The park’s history begins in 1894 when the land was purchased by the city of San Diego and later dedicated as a park in 1914.

Mountain View sits in the southeastern section of San Diego, bordered by Mount Hope Cemetery. The neighborhood became known as Mountain View because of its views of San Miguel Mountain to the east.

San Diegan Jeffrey Hayes, who might well be the park’s biggest fan and ambassador, describes the park as “a unifying place, a community park for Black families.”

Hayes said many Black families moved into this neighborhood early in the 20th century. He recalled his grandmother was one of the founders of the church at Oceanview Boulevard and 32nd Street. And his grandfather worked in the shipyards. Both were from Mississippi; other family members migrated from Arkansas.

Over the years the park became a special place for his family as it did for many other community residents. The park and its community center were focal points for the neighborhood because of special events that involved community members.

It became well known in the 1960s for car shows, and its popular tennis courts, which might include someone like the Police Chief Bill Kollender hitting ground strokes.

But what made the park special was a former NFL player who became a hero to Hayes and many other young men in the community. Neal Petties was a Baltimore Colts player in the 1960s and before that a record-setting wide receiver at San Diego State University.