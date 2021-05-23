SAN DIEGO SANCTUARY RESCUES TWO CATS FROM TIGER KING PARK AS PART OF LARGE-SCALE RESCUE OPERATION

Jeff Lowe’s Big Cats Dispersed Among Reputable U.S. Sanctuaries

Story and photo courtesy of Lions, Tigers and Bears

May 23, 2021 (Alpine) – Lions Tigers & Bears , San Diego’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, led by Bobbi Brink, worked with several other accredited sanctuaries and the U.S. Department of Justice this week to carry out a large-scale rescue of endangered big cats at Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In total, 69 big cats – lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar – were removed from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s facility due to “ ongoing Endangered Species Act violations .”

Two of the rescued female tigers are now housed and under the care of Lions Tigers & Bears while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals. The Lions Tigers & Bears Rescue Team brought three animal rescue haulers to Oklahoma to facilitate the transport of multiple tigers from the Tiger King Park to three accredited sanctuaries in the U.S. including Lions Tigers & Bears.

“I was honored to bring a team to Oklahoma to assist with this significant animal rescue operation,” said Lions Tigers & Bears Founder and Director Bobbi Brink. “With several accredited sanctuary teams working together with the federal officials, it was an efficient and seamless operation. Our priority was relocating these big cats to accredited sanctuaries where they will receive proper veterinary care, diet, shelter and habitats while the court decides what’s next.”

The two rescued tigers will be under a mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 30 days and will be treated by Lions Tigers & Bears veterinary team.

Lions Tigers & Bears is a federally and state licensed 501(c)3 nonprofit rescue facility dedicated to providing a safe haven to abused and abandoned exotic animals while inspiring an educational forum to end the exotic animal trade. Lions Tigers & Bears is a NO CONTACT, NO KILL, NO BREED and NO SELL facility that allows the animals in its care the opportunity to live out their lives with dignity in a caring and safe environment. Lions Tigers & Bears is one of the few sanctuaries in the United States with the highest level of accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and the American Sanctuary Association.