Santee’s Bunny Trail March 28 includes dragon dancers and egg-citing activities

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 17, 2026 (Santee) -- Get ready for fire-breathing fun at Santee's Bunny Trail, including dragon dancers performing from White Dragon Martial Arts School

This year, the event takes place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive in Santee.

This year’s event features a bunny trail experience instead of a traditional egg hunt.

Families stroll booth-to-booth collecting eggs at their own pace, then exchange collected eggs for a festive goodie bag. Visit booths in any order and stop by as many as you’d like. Be sure to bring baskets!

The event will also include hands-on kids activities, face painting, photos with The Bunny, music, community booths and additional surprises throughout the park.

The activity zone is sponsored by Xtreme Reality VR

Food vendors will include Dilly’s Ice Cream, Lino’s Burgers and Chicken and Pizzabilities.

This is a free, family-friendly event designed for relaxed fun, smiles and springtime memories.