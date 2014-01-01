SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES' ELECTION--EARLY RESULTS

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Nov.9, 2022 (Santee) The Santee School District’s board of education had three seats up for election on its board of trustees. Campaign issues included school safety, catching up on pandemic learning loss and more.

The latest vote tally has incumbent Barbara L. Ryan vastly outpacing Ron Burner for seat 1. Ryan has 76.15% of the vote, versus Burner’s 23.85%. Ryan, a member of the Santee Board of Education, supports comprehensive language arts programs that include phonics, a zero-tolerance policy ensuring safety, curriculum standards that exceed state standards, and more. In her ballot statement, she says her leadership has brought significant additional funding to the district. Additionally, she has served on district committees, as a PTA president and school site councilmember as well as numerous other organizations.

Dustin Burns, an incumbent, ran unopposed in seat 3.

For seat 5, Ken Fox, also an incumbent, has 50.80% of the vote, well ahead of Tracie Thill at 35.77% and Joseph Dolin at 13.43%. Fox, a sales representative, has served the Santee School District community as a board member for the past twelve years. He is involved in various youth recreational programs, serves on the City of Santee Parks and Recreation committee, and volunteers locally. His children and grandchildren attended, or currently attend Santee schools.

Current election results as of Nov. 9 from the San Diego Registrar of Voters:

SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER SEAT NO. 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage BARBARA L. RYAN 8,252 76.15% RON BURNER 2,584 23.85%

Contest: SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER SEAT NO. 5, (VOTE FOR 1)

SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER SEAT NO. 5

