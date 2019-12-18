East County News Service

December 18, 2019 (Spring Valley) - Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, will host its last program of 2019, “CHEESE IT FELLAS, THE COPS!” on Saturday, December 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Spring Valley.

The Saps will start off with a police-themed cartoon, then Stan and Ollie in The Hoose Gow (1929).

There will also be two guest comedian films.

After intermission, the Saps will screen the very first feature made by Laurel & Hardy: Pardon Us (1931).

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.