December 19, 2019 (Riverside) - Led by Sophia Ramos’ career-high 30 points, the Aztec women’s basketball team (5-7) overcame a 10-point second half deficit to beat California Baptist (8-6) 80-68 Thursday evening at the CBU Events Center.

The Lancers began the second half on an 11-0 run to take a 50-40 lead but the Aztecs outscored CBU 40-18 from that point on their way to tying their season-high with 80 points.

Joining Ramos in double-digits was Baylee Vanderdoes, who had a double-double. She tied her career-high with 12 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. Taylor Kalmer finished with 15 points with 13 coming in the second half.

The Aztecs missed their first three shots but then made nine of their next 10, led by Vanderdoes and Ramos, who each had four field goals in the game’s first six minutes. The Lancers matched the Aztecs’ firepower early on and SDSU clung to a 25-24 lead at the end of the first quarter.

An 8-0 Lancer run coincided with a 1-for-11 shooting stretch for the Aztecs, allowing the Lancers to go up five midway through the second quarter. SDSU closed out the second quarter and took a 40-39 lead into the halftime break.

The Aztecs began the third quarter by missing their first seven shots and saw the Lancers go on an 11-0 run, but from that point on, SDSU was lights out. They went on runs of 14-2, 26-7 and 35-11 and never let up.

SDSU scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and held CBU to 13 points on 27 percent shooting.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Lancers 41-31 and had three players with eight or more boards. Aside from Vanderdoes’ 11 rebounds, Ramos and Tea Adams each had eight, which tied Adams career-high. Ramos is averaging 7.7 rebounds over her last three games.

SDSU had a season-high 31 field goals and shot a season-best 46.3 percent from the floor.

STAT OF THE GAME I

SDSU’s 80 points was a season-high. They scored 40 points in each half.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs allowed California Baptist to collect just five offensive rebounds. The Toreros had 22 against SDSU in their last game.

THE NOTE I

Sophia Ramos’ 30 points was the most by an Aztec since McKynzie Fort scored 32 vs. San Jose State Jan. 20, 2018.

THE NOTE II

Baylee Vanderdoes finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to collect her second double-double in the last three games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs travel to San Antonio, Texas, the hometown of Sophia Ramos and Monique Terry, to play Incarnate Word Saturday at 12 p.m.

