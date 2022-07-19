SEARCH ON FOR MISSING MAN, 76, IN PINE HILLS AREA NEAR TRAILS TO FALLS

By Miriam Raftery

July 19, 2022 (Pine Hills) – Authorities are search for Terry Robert Hughes, 76, who was last seen yesterday afternoon. He failed to come home after a walk near Pine Hills. Search and rescue crews are combing roadways in the area and ask public help to bring him home safely.

"Hikers in the area of Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls are encouraged to keep an eye out for Terry," sheriff's officials said on Twitter.

“He was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and a white tee shirt,” his sister-in-law Carolyn Miller told East County Magazine. Miller said Hughes has Parkinson’s disease and was carrying the water bottle shown in this photo. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall but walks hunched over, making him appear much shorter.

Anyone with information on Hughes was asked to call 911.