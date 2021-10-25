SHAKESPEARE CALL AND RESPONSE: GLOBE FOR CALL COMES TO LEMON GROVE NOVEMBER 10

By Helen Ofield, Treasurer/Historian, Lemon Grove Historical Society October 25, 2021 (Lemon Grove) - The touring arm of The Old Globe Theatre is on the road again after nearly two years of lockdown. Fans are thrilled. The Lemon Grove Historical Society, the City of Lemon Grove and the Lemon Grove School District and adjacent high schools have joined forces to welcome Globe For All to Treganza Heritage Park on Nov. 10 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. for a free, outdoor performance of Shakespeare: Call and Response.

You don't need a ticket. Just come on down to the park. Bring a folding chair or blanket if you wish. We'll have chairs for grownups, plenty of space for any physically challenged guest (walker, crutches, wheelchair, etc.). Best of all, we'll have a beguiling show directed by the multi-award-winning Patricia McGregor (Nat King Cole, A Raisin in the Sun, Winter's Tale, Hamlet, Skeleton Crew, more) and starring Eddie R. Brown III, Sofia Jean Gomez, Anne Son, Christopher Michael Rivera and Miki Vale.

So, what's the "call and response"? The show features scenes from five major Shakespeare plays performed by a virtuoso quintet adept at dance, verse, music, comedy, drama and audience participation. They call; you respond. Based on your input the troupe transforms into a variety of roles, all anchored by a DJ, who invites the crowd in while spinning hits that get you on your feet. In other words, the whole show is a fresh, original, dynamic interplay between the world's greatest writer and you, the audience.

The show is built for plazas, parks, parking lots, outdoor venues and some indoor venues of all kinds. The goal is to create theatre that matters, that speaks to modern life. Globe For All is heading all over the county to give 18 performances -- one of them is all ours right here in Treganza Heritage Park in Lemon Grove. We look forward to welcoming you!