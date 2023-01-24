SHERIFF OFFERS HARM REDUCTION KIDS TO PREVENT OVERDOSES

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

January 24, 2023 (San Diego) - There is now more access to lifesaving medication in case of an overdose emergency.

Sheriff's Deputies are handing out free Harm Reduction Kits when they respond to calls for service. You can also get them for free at any Sheriff's Department Station and Substation. No questions asked.

The Harm Reduction Kits consist of a box of Naloxone containing two doses of the nasal spray. Brochures in English and Spanish provide instructions on how to use Naloxone.

You can also scan a QR Code in the brochure with your cell phone to watch an instructional video.

Click on the image to the right to watch the video.

To download videos, photos and the brochures for broadcast or publication in English and Spanish, click here.

The distribution program started in December 2022. As of today, deputies have distributed 161 Harm Reduction Kits while responding to various emergency and non-emergency calls.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez says, "This is a compassionate approach to the opioid epidemic impacting our communities. This is about real people with families who love and care for them."

This increased access to lifesaving medication is in partnership with County Health and Human Services, County of San Diego, Chula Vista Police Department, National City Police Department, County Probation Department, as well as County Parks and Recreation.

Save a Life

Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in our county. You can help reverse this trend.

By watching our short video and obtaining Naloxone for free, you're prepared in case you encounter someone who is experiencing an opioid overdose. Naloxone is safe, effective and easy to use.

Infants and toddlers are also at risk from fentanyl exposure and poisoning. Young children explore their world by licking, eating and touching everything. First responders and social workers responding to calls involving fentanyl should be aware that children might look fine on the outside, but they could be in need of immediate medical attention. Dr. Natalie Laub, a board certified doctor who specializes in both pediatrics and child abuse pediatrics at Rady Children's Hospital, recommends first responders and family members use Naloxone on a child, even infants and toddlers, when there is concern of opioid ingestion.

Everyone deserves a second chance to live and be on the road to recovery. With this distribution program, anyone can carry Naloxone. Anyone can intervene promptly. Together, we can save lives.

For those struggling with substance abuse, you are not alone. We understand that quitting is not easy or straightforward. Help is available by calling 988. You can also contact the County Crisis Hotline for confidential treatment programs and resources at (888) 724-7240.