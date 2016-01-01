A sign of things to come in the La Mesa Village

La Mesa's Downtown District Sign is coming soon. Among those at the Feb. 3 groundbreaking ceremony were, from left to right: La Mesa's Downtown District Sign is coming soon. Among those at the Feb. 3 groundbreaking ceremony were, from left to right: Greg Humora, La Mesa City Manager; Pam Rader, La Mesa Village Association Board of Directors; Lauren Cazares, La Mesa Vice Mayor; Laura Lothian, La Mesa City Councilmember; John Bedlion, LMVA Board of Directors/Owner Johnny B's; Misty Thompson, La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation Executive Director; Tony Gaipa, La Mesa District Sign committee member. CeCe Canton Photography

By Karen Pearlman

Feb. 15, 2026 (La Mesa) -- T he intersection of La Mesa Boulevard and Palm Avenue has always been a bustling corner, and the spot is about to draw even more visitors because that's the site of the coming Downtown La Mesa District Sign.

There is no firm ETA for the sign's actual rise, but at least earlier this month the foundation for the legacy was laid.

City officials, local business owners, residents and fans of the "Jewel of the Hills" gathered the morning of Feb. 3 to dig up and toss the first shovels of dirt from where the landmark archway will rise.

The project has been offiicially in the making since 2018 but discussed previously for several decades. It has been designed to serve as a permanent front door to the city’s historic heart.

More than a municipal marker, the collaborative archway will feature two massive support columns adorned with a "Community Quilt" of 1,512 hand-painted 4-inch by 4-inch tiles.

The tiles were created by local residents and business owners during painting parties held at the local CeramiCafe, ensuring that the structure of the sign is built from the creativity of the people who live in or frequent La Mesa.

“It is impossible to single out one story because the project’s true power is not in a single tile; it is in the collective memory,” said Pam Rader, representative for the district sign committee. “When you look at the base of the sign, you are not seeing one person’s contribution; you are seeing a community that left a piece of themselves behind.”

The road to the archway

The journey toward making the sign a reality involved myriad design options, community input and engineering studies. It also needed about $400,000 to come to life, a goal it did reach.

While some residents wondered why the sign has taken four years to move from concept to concrete, Rader, photo below right, noted that the scale of a community-funded project requires great care.

“It is just that it takes more time for a construction project than most people think,” Rader explained, citing the jump from early drawings to geotechnical studies and formal permits. “There is a lot that goes into it from conceptual, community engagement, approvals, funding, engineering... and the RFQ.”

The project is a partnership between the La Mesa Village Association and the La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation, which served as the fiscal sponsor.

In 2021, the La Mesa City Council approved a partnership between the LMVA, which has the type of nonprofit status that prohibits it from accepting tax-deductible donations, and the 501c-3 nonprofit LMPRF, an entity able to collect donations.

La Mesa's Village vibe

Incorporated in 1912, La Mesa has long been defined by its unique balance of small-town charm and urban vibrancy. Known for its rolling hills and a walkable downtown district filled with mid-century architecture mom & pop stores, the city has become a premier destination for dining and independent, community-centered shopping.

According to Michelle Huey, vice president of the La Mesa Village Association, the sign will act as a beacon for that continued growth.

“The La Mesa Downtown District Sign will highlight our vibrant community as a must-see destination for shopping, dining, and exploration, showcasing the unique charm of La Mesa,” Huey said.

For Rader, the goal is for visitors to feel the city's identity the moment they arrive.

“The sign is not just a piece of infrastructure; it is a three-year labor of love from the community,” she said. “When a visitor rounds that corner and sees it for the first time, it should feel like the 'front door' to a place that actually has a soul.”

Looking toward the reveal

While a date for the official ribbon-cutting has yet to be announced, the anticipation is already building.

As construction crews begin the installation of the archway, Rader said she knows the community is looking forward to the moment the scaffolding finally comes down.

“The split second of silence when the cloth drops from the sign and tiles, followed by the immediate chatter of families scurrying to find 'their' tile, will be pure magic,” Rader said.

“It is the ultimate 'We did this' moment.”