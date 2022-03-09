SIGNS OF SPRING: JULIAN DAFFODIL SHOW MARCH 19-20

By Miriam Raftery

March 9, 2022 (Julian) -- The Julian Daffodil Project was started by Sally Snipes in 1990 as a memorial to her father Jack Snipes. Now there are 4 million bulbs planted in Julian, according to the Julian Daffodils page on Facebook.

Each year, the group hosts the Julian Daffodil show. This year, the free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the Julian Town Hall, 2129 Main Street in the heart of historic Julian.

In addition, you can enjoy U-pick daffodils on Saturdays and Sundays from March 19 through May 1 during Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard, 4381 Highway 79, Julian.

Daffodils are said to symbolize friendship but also new beginnings. They are one of the first signs of Spring and are known in Britain as “Lent Lilies” associated with Easter. According to the website Petal Republic, daffodil blooms were said to be present at the Last Supper with Christ and his disciples.

They are the national flower of Wales, where folklore has it that whoever spots the first daffodil of spring will be blessed with good fortune in the coming year.

Legend says daffodils are associated with cheerfulness. When they are presented to someone as a bunch, it is meant to provide happiness, according to Boston Bulbs.

A daffodil field can bloom for up to 50 years, especially in unmown meadows. They grow easily in our climate and are resistant to insect pests and animals such as deer, since the sap contains sharp crystals. The sap also contains latex, so use caution if you have a latex allergy. Bulbs can be poisonous to pets, so don’t plant where dogs or cats are likely to dig them up.

Daffodils are also known as Narcissus, named after the ancient Greek of legend who fell in love with the nymph Echo. When she rejected him, according to ancient Greek mythology, Nemesis, the Goddess of Revenge, lured Narcissus to a pool, where Narcissus was so mesmerized by his handsome reflection that he fell into the pond and drowned—later turning into a beautiful bloom.