SIGNS OF THE TIMES: TWO DOWNTOWN EL CAJON BUSINESSES CLOSE PERMANENTLY

By Robert Gehr

Photography: Robert Gehr

July 23, 2020 (El Cajon) -- On my walk this morning, I noticed two businesses in downtown El Cajon closed and nearly emptied of furnishings. Both Rock a Betties Beauty Salon and Thrill Seekers have closed these locations permanently, with rent signs in the windows.

No doubt the state and county mandated closures due to the COVID-19 epidemic played a role in the permanent loss of these local businesses.

Rock A Betties Beauty Salon at 158 E. Main St. El Cajon, a long-time fixture in the community, has taken its website down and the phone is disconnected.

Salons were shut down for weeks, allowed to open only briefly before a new shutdown order again shuttered businesses in this sector. While the Governor’s order was just amended to allow barber shops and salons to move outdoors, Rock A Betties lacked adequate space to do so; moreover not all salon services can easily be moved outdoors, since treatments such as permanent waves or hair coloring require access to a sink.

Thrill Seekers, a retail establishment at 164 East Main Street, still has a website.

A second location at 1421 Woodside Ave. Suite C, Santee remains open for customers (as of 7/23/2020).