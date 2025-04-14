SPRING HARP FEST RETURNS TO LA MESA APRIL 19

East County News Service

 

April 14, 2025 (La Mesa) – If you love harmonica music, head out to Spring Harp Fest in La Mesa this Friday, April 18. Spring Harp Fest takes place at Harry Griffen Park from10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

Enjoy live music from many local harmonica players and groups. There’s also an unknown players jam.

 

 

Admission is free, though a $20 donation is suggested. Proceeds benefit local youth music programs.

 

This event is family-friendly and dogs on leashes are welcome.

 

For information visit  https://springharpfest.org/


