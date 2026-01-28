Spring Valley man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

East County News Service

January 28, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Dimone Cater, 33, has been arrested for allegedly making criminal threats, following an hours-long SWAT standoff in Spring Valley last night.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. on January 26 to the neighbor dispute in the 9800 block of Austin Drive.

According to Sergeant Gerardo Mateus, deputies learned that Carter had reportedly shown a gun and threatened to kill his neighbor. During the investigation, deputies also learned Carter had two active arrest warrants for an unrelated incident.

Deputies made several attempts for Carter to surrender, but he refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside a home. Due to his prior criminal history, which included incidents of violence, Sgt. Mateus says, the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) was called in to assist.

At around 12:30 a.m., SED/SWAT Deputies arrested Carter without incident. They then served a search warrant at the home. A firearm was located during the search.

Carter was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on charges of making criminal threats.