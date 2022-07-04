STOP THE BIG LIE THAT IS DIVIDING AMERICANS

By John Meitz

July 4, 2022 (El Cajon) --  I have been a voter in El Cajon for over 30 years. I used to be a Republican.

Stop the big lie! Like former Attorney General Bill Barr said, “There was no widespread voter fraud."

Stop misinformation. Biden is our President.

Stop fueling the outrage machine that is designed to spread hate , fear, distrust and divide Americans against each other. Stop the Big Lie that undermines our confidence in our fair and free elections and undermines our democracy.

Enough is enough!

