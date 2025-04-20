SUP. ANDERSON: SIGH PETITION TO EXTEND PUBLIC NOTICE REVIEW PERIOD

East County News Service East County News Service

April 19, 2025 (San Diego County) -- San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson (photo, left) the county's District 2 representative and voice, is asking for the public's help to weigh in on extending public notice review time for the Board of Supervisors agenda.

Anderson sent an email to constituents noting that "public engagement is essential to making sure that County government works for you."

Anderson said that the County currently posts Board of Supervisors meeting agendas here six days before meetings, with changes or edits posted just two days before.

"This current schedule severely limits public input and participation," Anderson wrote. "I believe that my constituents need sufficient time to review Board decisions that directly impact their communities."

Anderson represents more than 620,000 residents of District 2, including more than 50 communities. His area includes cities like El Cajon, visitor-heavy towns like Julian and rural communities like Potrero. D2 is known for its suburbs, backcountry landscapes and home-grown events.

Anderson said that some communities such as Ramona, Jacumba, Borrego Springs and Julian require "extensive travel time" to reach the County Administration Center in downtown San Diego.

It can take up to 100 minutes each way, depending on traffic, travelling more than 145 miles, he said, also adding that p ublic transportation in those communities "can be nonexistent or extremely difficult -- often requiring multiple transfers, long travel times and later departures."

"While there are remote alternatives such as calling into the Board meeting or submitting e-Comments, these are not always feasible for unincorporated residents," Anderson said.

He also shared that during the first few months this year, unincorporated communities have experienced public safety power shutoffs -- sometimes for several days, "which effectively eliminates these options," Anderson said.

Anderson wrote a Board Letter, per county policy, to present at the April 22 Board of Supervisors meeting to advance transparency and engagement by extending agenda review times.

He is asking constituents to sign the petition asking for an extension in public notice review time for Board of Supervisors agendas here