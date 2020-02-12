SUPERVISOR CANDIDATE INTERVIEWS

February 12, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- East County Magazine sat down for in-depth interviews with three of the four candidates running for County Supervisor in District 2 to replace Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who is retiring due to term limits.

We will have highlights and transcripts of the interviews posted in the next few days, but since many are filling out mail-in ballots already, here are the full audio files of our fascinating interviews with:

former State Senator Joel Anderson, who says fixing roads and providing attainable housing are his top priorities,

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, who wants to focus on public safety, infrastructure, building housing and preserving open spaces, and

Kenya Taylor, an expert in behavioral health and community activism who wants to put public safety and health first, opposing sprawl development and voicing concerns over projects such as sand mines and wind farms close to rural homes.

A fourth candidate, Brian Sesko, a homebuilder and chair of Lakeside's Community Planning Group, has not yet responded to our interview request.