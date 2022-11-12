SUSPECT SOUGHT IN SHOOTING OF JUVENILE IN EAST COUNTY

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
November 12, 2022 (Lakeside) – Deputies at the Lakeside Sheriff’s substation are investigating the shooting of a juvenile shortly before 1 a.m. on November 6 near El Capitan High School.
Deputies found the victim near the intersection of Mapleview and Ashwood streets, suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. The victim was transported by paramedics to a hospital.
The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Lt. Ryan Wisniewski with the Sheriff’s department.
A search of the area was conducted, but the suspected shooter was not apprehended, City Times reports.
